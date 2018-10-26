CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fire crews battling grass fire east of Calgary
Flames, smoke and charred ground on a rural property east of Calgary
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 2:56PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 3:31PM MDT
Members of the Rocky View County Fire Department are on the scene of a grass fire near the intersection of Range Road 285 and Township Road 241, east of Calgary.
Firefighters were deployed to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
More details to follow