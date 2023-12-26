CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire crews battling three-house fire in west Lethbridge

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)

    Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-house fire in west Lethbridge on Tuesday afternoon.

    In a news release, Lethbridge police said three houses were on fire in the 100 block of Iroquois Crescent West, around 3:45 p.m.

    Police were on scene directing traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area.

    Fire crews were working to extinguish the three homes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News