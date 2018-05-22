CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fire crews called to gas leak at southeast business
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 7:14AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 3:04PM MDT
Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in the city’s southeast on Tuesday morning and shut down some roads in the area to give crews room to work.
Fire crews were called to the 8600 block of 68th Street S.E. at about 6:15 a.m. for reports of a gas leak.
68th Street southbound, between Glenmore Trail and 90th Avenue S.E., was closed to traffic.
There is no word yet on what caused the leak or if there were any injuries.