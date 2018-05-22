Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in the city’s southeast on Tuesday morning and shut down some roads in the area to give crews room to work.

Fire crews were called to the 8600 block of 68th Street S.E. at about 6:15 a.m. for reports of a gas leak.

68th Street southbound, between Glenmore Trail and 90th Avenue S.E., was closed to traffic.

There is no word yet on what caused the leak or if there were any injuries.