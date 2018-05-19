CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fire crews called to massive blaze on Country Hills Drive
The CFD was called to the scene of a fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 11:18AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2018 11:51AM MDT
The Calgary Fire Department is at the scene of a large fire in the northwest community of Country Hills on Saturday morning.
Fire officials say that three homes were damaged in the fire and several homes in the area were evacuated.
One woman, believed to be a neighbour who was helping people evacuate homes, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
More details to come.