Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill in the pool area at a motel in the city’s northwest on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites, in the 2300 block of Banff Trail N.W., at about 9:30 a.m. for a chemical spill in the pool mechanical room.

The Hazardous Materials Unit was called to the scene and put on protective equipment to enter the area.

About seven litres of chemicals spilled in the room and crews determined that the substance was industrial bleach.

The product was a chlorine compound that is used as disinfectant and firefighters determined that it did not pose a significant risk to anyone outside the immediate area.

The Haz Mat Team was able to put the bleach back in its container and they monitored air quality while the area was ventilated.

No injuries were reported.