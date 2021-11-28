Fire crews extricate 2 people from wreckage of crash on 24 St. S.W.

CALGARY -

A man and a woman are in hospital following a 2-vehicle crash in southwest Calgary, EMS officials told CTV News.

The incident took place at 10 p.m. Saturday, near Woodpark Avenue and 24 Street S.W.

Calgary police say one vehicle turned left into the path of the other.

EMS says two of the victims needed to be extricated from the wreckage of their vehicle.

A man in his 20s was in serious but stable condition while the other victim, a woman in her 70s, was in serious condition.

Both were taken to Foothills Medical Centre and have since been upgraded to stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol was involved.