CALGARY -- A man wastransported to hospital in stable condition following a Friday morning rollover on Deerfoot Trail near the 17th Avenue S.E. interchange.

Calgary Police Service officials say the car was travelling southbound at approximately 10:20 a.m. when it left the road, rolled and crashed into a treed area.

The male driver was trapped in the wreckage post-crash and Calgary Fire Department members extricated him from the sedan.

According to EMS, the man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries .

The investigation into the cause of the single vehicle crash is underway.