Lethbridge fire crews are looking into what sparked an early morning blaze inside a bus barn in that city’s north end.

The alarm was called in by an employee at the City of Lethbridge’s bus yard, located in the 600 block of 4 Avenue N.

When crews arrived at about 10:00 a.m., they found one of the buses inside the facility was on fire.

It was quickly brought under control and contained to the single bus, but the rest of the building suffered smoke damage.

Gerrit Sinke, deputy chief with the Lethbridge Fire Department, says that preventing the fire from extending to other buses in the depot.

“We wanted to ensure that there was as little damage to the structure as possible and we wanted to ensure that there was no contamination going into the environment. We did have a little bit of a diesel spill coming from one of the buses, but we were able to contain that inside the building.”

No one was injured and damage estimates to the bus and facility are approximately $500,000.

A fire investigation team has been called to determine what started the fire.