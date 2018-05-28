Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a home in the city’s southwest on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of 111 Avenue SW at about 7:50 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Officials say smoke was coming out from under the roof when they arrived.

Crews fought the fire from inside and above the structure and were able to contain it to the single-family home.

No one was home at the time but crews did rescue a dog from the residence.

Officials say the smoke alarms were working and activated during the incident.

ATCO and Enmax crews shut down the utilities to the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.