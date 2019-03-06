Emergency crews were called to a house fire in the community of Dover on Wednesday morning and a fire investigator has been called in to determine a cause.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 3400 block of 33A Avenue S.E. at about 6:30 a.m.

“The neighbour to the west had heard a loud bang, we’re not sure whether that was glass breaking or something in the house. They looked out, saw some smoke coming out of the building itself, called 911. We dispatched a full response,” said CFD Battalion Chief Al Gilliland.

Gilliland says smoke and flames were coming out of the west side of the home when crews arrived.

“They did an aggressive attack on the actual fire and they found primarily the fire was down in the basement area. They knocked that down fairly quickly and then what we’ve been doing in the last little while here is making sure there’s no extensions.”

He says there were some concerns that the fire had spread to the attic but that crews did not spot anything significant when they broke through the roof.

“Because we were concerned that it had extended into the attic, we wanted to actually make sure there was nothing up there and that’s the easiest way to do that is to take an aerial and actually just drop it onto the rooftop and then cut a hole.”

Gilliland says the fire is considered under control.

“Next step will be the investigators coming in, doing their assessment on the actual building to find out what was the cause of the actual incident itself,” he said.

Fire crews searched the home and officials say they did not find anyone inside.

EMS officials say no injuries were reported and a fire investigator is at the scene working to determine a cause.

Anyone who may have photos or video of the fire is asked to email them to piofire@calgary.ca.