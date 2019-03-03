A number of residents at an apartment building in downtown Calgary were forced out of their homes for a short time as firefighters put out a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say crews were called to the 800 block of 12 Avenue S.W. at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of a building fire.

Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke in the hallway of the building and quickly called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning inside a storage room in the basement and smoke spreading throughout the structure.

Crews managed to quickly contain and extinguish the fire.

Just over a dozen residents of the complex were housed in Calgary Transit buses until the scene was cleared and they were allowed to go home.

No one was injured.

A fire investigator has been called to determine the cause of the blaze.