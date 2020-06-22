CALGARY -- Three people and a pet snake survived an early morning fire in a northwest neighbouhood that destroyed two vehicles.

According to Calgary Fire Department officials, crews were called to home in the 200 block of Arbour Stone Rise N.W. shortly before 1 a.m. following reports of a vehicle on fire in the attached garage.

Three adults escaped the two-storey home unharmed prior to the arrival of firefighters but were unable to find a pet snake on the main floor of the building as they fled.

CFD members arrived on scene and encountered heavy smoke and flames pouring from the garage. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire while other crew members entered the building, located the snake and returned it to the owners.

The fire was extinguished before the flames could spread into the home. Two vehicles that had been in the garage were destroyed and there was considerable damage to the garage.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Anyone with pictures or videos of the fire is asked to send them to the Calgary Fire Department's public information officer.



