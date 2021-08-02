CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department was called to two separate fires Monday morning, but say no one was injured in either incident.

Officials say the first incident, which involved a home under construction in the northeast community of Bridgeland, was reported at about 10 a.m.

It's believed that construction materials store inside the home, located in the 800 block of Bridge Crescent N.E., caught fire.

The blaze was contained to the materials, but officials say there was some damage to the flooring of the home.

Since no one was living there at the time, fire crews say no one was injured.

The second incident, at an apartment building in Radisson Heights, was called in at around the same time as the first.

Crews arrived at Radisson Village and found a working fire in one of the units.

It was determined to have started in the kitchen and it was quickly brought under control.

No one suffered any injuries in that incident either.

Investigations into both fires are ongoing.