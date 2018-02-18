The Calgary Fire Department was able to save the lives of a number of animals that were found inside a burning home in Riverbend on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene on Riverbrook Court S.E. shortly after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of the home.

The homeowners had gotten out safely, but firefighters needed to use a pet resuscitation kit to revive their dog as other members knocked down the fire.

After about half an hour of work, the dog had gotten up and was breathing on its own.

A puppy, belonging to the dog, and two cats were also rescued from inside the home.

No one else was injured.

Officials say the fire started inside one of the rooms and ended up spreading to the attic.

The exact cause is still under investigation.