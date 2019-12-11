CALGARY -- City fire crews were able to successfully contain a smoking-related balcony fire Wednesday afternoon in an apartment located on the 300 block of Skyview Ranch Drive N.E.

The incident took place around 1:20 p.m., when crews arrived to discover smoke and fire on a second floor balcony of a residential building.

Crews worked from outside the building while a second crew attacked the fire from inside, and were able to quicly extinguish the fire. They then ventilated the building to clear the smoke.

Damage was limited to the exterior siding of the building, with a small amount of smoke getting inside.

The fire department determined the cause of the fire was smoking material put in a planter, which smouldered and then ignited. The fire flared to a point where it eventaully cracked the balcony window.