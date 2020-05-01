CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews teamed up with crews from Tsuut'ina Nation to extinguish a large wildfire in southwest Calgary Friday morning.

The incident took place around 11 a.m., when calls were received about a wildfire in the 5300 block of 146th Avenue S.W.

Arriving crews discovered a growing grass and brush fire moving west, prompting them to call for more resources from the Calgary Fire Department, as well as the Tsuut'ina Nation to help fight the fire.

Crews worked on scene for over two hours to steer the fire away from threatened structures and contain it to within a single field. The fire was brought under control around 2 p.m., after it burned over 16 hectares of field and brush.

No property was damaged, and no injuries reported.

Crews are staying on scene into the evening, to extinguish any hot spots. The cause is under investigation.