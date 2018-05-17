A home in the city’s northeast was heavily damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Manora Dr. N.E. at about 7:30 p.m.

Flames and heavy smoke were coming from the structure when crews arrived.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the home and keep it from spreading to adjacent homes.

No one was in the house at the time but five people who live there have now been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.