The Calgary Fire Department is asking everyone to stay off the Bow River as the combination of cold water temperature and fast moving water pose a significant danger.

According to CFD officials, the current flow rate of the Bow River as of Monday, May 28 is 298 cubic metres per second. The CFD aquatics team will patrol the river on a frequent basis through the duration of the advisory.

The swift moving water could potentially jeopardize the integrity of the river’s banks and pedestrians and cyclists should exercise caution near the river.

Despite the river flow advisory, there are currently no advisories related to flood concerns in the Calgary area.

For additional information on precautionary measures, flow rates and river advisories in Calgary, visit City of Calgary water safety tips.