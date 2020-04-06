CALGARY -- On Monday, Virginia Jacobson officially marked a century of life.

Her family along with the High River Fire Department gave her one big surprise to celebrate the milestone birthday.

"It’s really surprising," said Jacobson from her front door. "I didn’t know it was going to happen because everybody said they couldn’t come."

Jacobson has lived in her home in High River since 1976.

She says she is in good spirits amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Firefighters hand delivered some flowers for Jacobson.

"For a 100-year-old birthday we felt we could do something a little special," said Capt. Rodney Keller.

"We’re getting a lot of requests now through our Facebook page so we’re trying to accommodate as many as we can."

Jacobson has three children and her family all gathered in the street, at a distance, to sing Happy Birthday and give her well wishes on a special day.

"Being 100 years old, it's hard to believe," said Karen Karmen, Jacobson’s daughter.

"She is such an inspiration to every one of us. We can’t wait to get together to do our real family thing."

Jacy White, is Jacobson’s great grandson.

His dad Cody White sparked the idea to invite the fire department.

"He just told me he got the fire department and I was amazed, I was speechless," said White.

For Jacobson, she says there is no secret to living to be 100, but perhaps more important is just to live every day to the fullest.

"Have a good attitude and get up in the morning, every morning and go to work and do things and just keep going," said Jacobson.