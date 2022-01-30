Fire department investigates blaze at southwest Calgary apartment complex
Crews managed to extinguish a fire at a southwest Calgary apartment complex on Sunday.
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building.
Crews were called to Glenway Place in southwest Calgary at approximately noon.
Officials say the fire was contained to a suite on the third floor, but the firefighting efforts resulted in water damage to the unit directly below it.
Residents of both apartments have been displaced as a result.
The fire is under investigation.