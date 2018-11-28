Member of the Calgary Fire Department responded to a business in a southeast industrial area on Wednesday night following an incident that left several top floor windows shattered.

Firefighters were called to the ADM Milling Company, in the 4000 block of Bonnybrook Road Southeast, shortly before 7:00 p.m. following reports of an explosion and arrived to discover shattered windows.

EMS officials confirm no patients were transported from the scene.

According to the company’s website, the plant is a wheat mill that produces flours, bakery mixes, bran and wheat germ.

More details to follow