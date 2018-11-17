Officials are crediting a functioning smoke alarm with saving the lives of three people and two pets after a basement fire on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Coral Springs Close N.E. for reports of a fire at about 3:05 p.m.

When they arrived, they began an aggressive attack on the fire through the garage of the home and managed to contain the fire to the lower level.

Three residents and two pets managed to escape the home safely prior to the fire department’s arrival and no one was injured.

Crews are still at the scene to monitor the fire and a fire investigator is working to determine a cause.

There is no estimate on damage at this time.