CALGARY -- Officials say no one was seriously injured after a fire broke out at a daycare in southwest Calgary Saturday.

The CFD say they were alerted to the scene, in the 11800 block of Elbow Drive S.W., at approximately noon after a witness spotted smoke coming from the two storey building.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the daycare building.

Firefighters went inside and quickly put out the blaze. All occupants of the building had gotten out prior to the CFD's arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.