Fire investigators are working to determine what caused an RV to burst into flame in the middle of a street in northwest Calgary on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the scene, near 77 Street and 46 Avenue N.W., at about 9 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they found an RV sitting in the middle of the road that was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and officials say no one was hurt as a result.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.