The Calgary Fire Department says that due to a very high flow rate on the Bow and Elbow Rivers, residents should avoid going out on the water until further notice.

Officials issued the advisory at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, saying that the flow rate on the Bow is in excess of 270 cubic metres per second.

A later update added the Elbow River to the advisory, saying the flow rate there is in excess of 50 metres per second.

The high flow rate is due to intense rain.

In order to make sure that everyone follows the rules set out in the bulletin, members of the CFD Aquatics Team will be monitoring the rivers.

In addition to staying off the water, the fire department is also asking people to exercise caution while on the riverbanks as fast-moving water can cause them to become unstable and puts them at risk of collapse.

As a result of the advisory, the CFD has closed all river access points and will reopen them once the flow rates have abated.

For more information on water safety protocol in the City of Calgary, visit the city’s website.