Fire department vehicle involved in afternoon crash
A support vehicle with the Calgary Fire Department was involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon.
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:18PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:20PM MDT
A street in southeast Calgary was tied up for a short time after a CFD vehicle was involved in a crash.
The incident happened shortly before noon near the intersection of 23 Avenue and 52 Street S.E.
A support vehicle with the Calgary Fire Department sustained damage as a result, but EMS officials say no one was injured as a result.
Heavy duty tow trucks had to be called in to clear the scene.