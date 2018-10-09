Fire officials are working to determine what caused a blaze that destroyed a home on a rural property near Okotoks on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a property near Highway 2A at about 9:00 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Witnesses say the flames could be seen from kilometres away.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.