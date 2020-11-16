CALGARY -- Lethbridge Fire Department is investigating after a fire started at a home in the 3000 Block of Blackfoot Road W. early Monday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., 22 firefighters responded to the call and arrived to find flames coming out of the roof.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

All occupants were out of the home and firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was still inside.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated to be about $400,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.