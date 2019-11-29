CALGARY -- A family's dream home being built just outside of Calgary's western edge was consumed in a massive fire Friday evening.

Crews were called to the scene, at Old Banff Coach Road and 101 Street, at about 4 p.m. after neighbours spotted smoke billowing into the air.

By the time firefighters reached the property in the community of Springbank, flames had fully engulfed it.

Despite their best efforts to save the structure, they couldn't and the whole building, along with a detached garage, were completely destroyed.

Officials with the Rocky View Fire Department say the home was under construction and units from several other areas, including Elbow Valley, Springbank and Redwood Meadows were called in to help out.

"On initial arrival, we went defensive on it straight away," said Dep. Chief Gary Barnett with Rocky View County's fire department. "It is a property that is under construction so it's kind of an open structure."

He added the fire was kept from spreading to more properties and finally extinguished nearly three hours after it started.

Three people, believed to be construction workers, were at the home when the fire started. No one was injured.

Fire officials are now working on determining a cause of the blaze.