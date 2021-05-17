CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews are investigating what caused an empty house to catch fire Monday morning near the corner of Home Road and Bowness Road in the city's northwest.

Officials say crews arrived around 6:00 a.m. and the fire was extinguished about 90 minutes later.

No injuries have been reported.

The garage of the home on the corner closest to 19th Ave. N.W. sustained significant damage A 'For Sale' sign is posted in front of the home.

As of 8:45 a.m., all fire and police vehicles have cleared the area and traffic is moving freely. Fire investigators remain on scene and are attempting to determine the cause.