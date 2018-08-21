CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fire erupts in southwest neighbourhood of Silverado, garages destroyed
A detached garage is engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon in Silverado (photo courtesy: UnikornGirl)
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:22PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:49PM MDT
Members of the Calgary FIre Department are battling a fire in a southeast neighbourhood that has damaged several buildings.
Crews were called to the 200 block of Silverado Place SW at around 2:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.
According to witnesses three detached garages have been destroyed and at least two residences have been damaged. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
