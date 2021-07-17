CALGARY -- City officials tell CTV News that a fire involving a train engine has forced the closure of a street in southeast Calgary.

The incident was first called in at about 3 a.m. from the area of 36th Street and Dover Ridge Drive S.E.

It doesn't appear that any of the tankers attached to the train have been affected or derailed.

There is no word on any injuries or any details on the extent of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…