A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out in the detached garage of a property in the city’s southwest on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the 3400 block of Kerry Park Rd. S.W. at about 7:10 p.m. and faced a fully involved fire in a garage when they arrived.

Flames were coming from the windows and doors and crews worked quickly to knock down the fire.

The occupants of the home self-evacuated and were not injured.

Two cars that were inside the structure were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.