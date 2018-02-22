Two people escaped unharmed from their burning home in Forest Heights on Thursday night but the blaze caused significant damage to the building and their pet cat did not survive.

Calgary Fire Department officials say crews responded to a home in the 500 block of Fortalice Crescent Southeast at approximately 8:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.

Firefighters encountered a garden shed and a car fully engulfed in flames and the fire had started to spread to the rear of the home on the property.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire and they escaped unharmed.

CFD members extinguished the blaze and remained on scene through the night to ensure hotspots did not reignite. The remains of a pet cat that perished during the ordeal were located inside the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.