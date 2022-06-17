Fire out, canola oil spill being cleaned up following Granum, Alta. crash

The drivers of two trucks that collided on a southern Alberta highway were not injured in the crash or the ensuing fire that consumed both vehicles and their loads. The drivers of two trucks that collided on a southern Alberta highway were not injured in the crash or the ensuing fire that consumed both vehicles and their loads.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump teases 2024 run as GOP rivals emerge, 1/6 hearings hit

Former president Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began, addressing religious conservatives gathered in Nashville, Tenn. He spent much of his speech blasting the committee's efforts as politically motivated and also teased the possibility of a run in 2024.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina