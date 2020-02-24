CALGARY -- A southeast Calgary home caught fire Monday, forcing two people to escape the building with their pet fish.

The fire department responded to a call just before 8 p.m.following reports of a stubborn fire causing a lot of black smoke and low flame burning at 323 Mount Douglas Court in southeast Calgary.

Two adult children were home in the basement, smelled smoke and were able to get out unharmed, along with their pet fish.

It's believed the fire started as a result of the boiler/floor heating system in the house. Initial investigation suggests there was a leak in the system, which sparked the fire.

The fire department says the house is not livable. The parents were away, and the fire department will stay on scene overnight to ensure there are no flare ups.