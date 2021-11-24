Fire reported at northeast Calgary hotel, southeast recycling facility

CALGARY -

Calgary Fire Department crews were busy Tuesday afternoon dealing with two separate incidents reported minutes apart, one at a recycling facility in the southeast and another at a northeast hotel.

The first happened just after 1 p.m. when firefighters were called to a recycling facility in the 10300 block of 46th Street S.E. where they encountered flames.

About five minutes later, crews were called to the Comfort Inn in the 3000 block of 26th Street N.E. by a roofing company and smoke was showing when they arrived.

Firefighters had to use saws and axes to cut into the exterior wall of the building to douse the flames, said Batt Chief Paul Frederick.