Fire restrictions in effect in some counties outside Calgary

You can still have a bonfire in Calgary over the long weekend, but dry conditions have limited options elsewhere in the province.

West of the city, Rocky View County and Banff National Park have fire advisories limiting campfires to approved metal rings and boxes.

South of the city, there are fire bans in Vulcan and Cypress counties and the municipal districts of Willow Creek and Pincher Creek.

Due to the extreme hot, dry conditions that exist, and with little to no precipitation in the forecast, a FIRE BAN is now in effect for Vulcan County with respect to all open fires within its municipal boundaries. pic.twitter.com/tzwebE65I8 — Vulcan County (@vulcancounty) July 24, 2023

With dry conditions throughout the province, anyone making a fire is asked to use extra caution and vigilance.

For details on areas affected by restrictions, go to Albertafirebans.ca

In Calgary, all fire pits must be extinguished by 1 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.