CALGARY – The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene of a garage fire on Saturday that had shut down an entire street in a northeast neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the scene, outside a home on Saddlemont Crescent N.E., shortly before noon.

When they arrived, they were met with a significant quantity of smoke and flames coming from a detached garage.

There are reports that an explosion also took place at the scene, but officials have not confirmed that so far.

Homes near the area have also been evacuated

Calgary police confirm to CTV News that they have closed off the entire street plus all access points in order to help fire crews get to the incident.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but crews are still at the scene.

The entire detached garage burned down and the fire also damaged three homes, including the home on the same property as the garage.

There is no information on what led to the fire.