CALGARY -- An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire at a house that was under construction in a northeast neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to a construction site in the 900 block of Drury Avenue N.E., in the community of Bridgeland, shortly after 3 a.m. following reports of a fire.

Flames and heavy smoke emanated from the unfinished two-storey building and additional Calgary Fire Department resources, including aerials, were deployed.

The fire was extinguished but homes on either side of the building were damaged by the heat.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Anyone who photographed or recorded video of the fire is asked to contact the CFD Public Information Officer.