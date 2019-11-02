CALGARY – The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene of a garage fire on Saturday that had shut down an entire street in a northeast neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the scene, outside a home on Saddlemont Crescent N.E., shortly before noon.

When they arrived, they were met with a significant quantity of smoke and flames coming from a detached garage. As a result, officials say they called a second-alarm at the scene to request further resources to fight the fire.

An aerial ladder was set up to work on extinguishing the fire and it was therefore contained to the source home and garage.

Calgary police confirm to CTV News they closed off the entire street plus all access points in order to help fire crews get to the incident.

The entire detached garage burned down and the fire also damaged three homes, including the home on the same property as the garage.

Three occupants in the source home are expected to be displaced for some time, but the residents in the neighbouring homes were allowed to return.

There is no information on what led to the fire.