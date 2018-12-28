Firefighters in the Town of Banff responded quickly to a blaze that broke out inside a house on Thursday night, but say the building suffered significant damage.

Crews were called to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they were met with a lot of smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Officials say they brought the fire under control via a strong interior and exterior attack.

Silvio Adamo, Banff’s fire chief, says it was very fortunate because no one was hurt in the fire. The owners are currently out of the country and no one else was home at the time.

He said the whole second floor of the home suffered extensive fire damage and there is water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the building too.

“The back part of the roof is completely gone. They will likely have to get an assessment done by a structural engineer to see if they can salvage the structure. If not, it would have to be demolished.”

He adds that it’s also lucky that the fire didn’t spread to any other structures.

“There is a secondary structure in the back that we also protected as well as the adjacent structures from catching on fire,” he said. “There’s a lot of trees and a lot of wood structures on either side. We were very careful in making sure that we were protecting both structures.”

Adamo says the investigation has only just begun, but they are going to be looking at a number of different things to determine the reason why the fire broke out.

“We understand that the fire started on the second level, that’s what the initial investigation is showing us now. We’ll be looking at burn patterns [and] depth of char in the lumber. We’ll have to dig out all the debris and see if we can retrace the exact cause.”

While they don’t always determine the reason, Adamo said investigators try their best to do so in order to prevent future fires.

Overall, Adamo said that fires like this highlight the importance of having a good fire safety plan in place in any home no matter where you live.

“Make sure your smoke alarms are working; it’s what saves lives. Have an escape plan for any family in a home to make sure everyone understands how they can get out.”

There is no estimate on the cost of damages to the home, but it’s likely that it won’t be habitable for some time.