Advertisement
Fire spreads to multiple homes in northwest neighbourhood
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 6:16AM MST
Fire crews on Nolanfield Lane during a Thursday morning house fire that spread to multiple homes
CALGARY -- Fire crews are dousing homes along a street in the northwest community of Nolan Hill as an early morning fire has spread to at least three homes.
Firefighters were called to Nolanfield Lane N.W. shortly before 4 a.m.
Residents have been evacuated from several homes. There have been no reports of injuries or what caused the fire.
This is a developing story, It will be updated throughout the morning.