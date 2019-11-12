CALGARY – Police are searching for a suspect who they say set a number of fires in the community of Legacy, leading to the destruction of two homes.

Fire crews were called to the scene, in the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E., on Nov. 2 for reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, they found one home that was fully involved with flames impinging on a second home.

Officials say the fire began inside a home that was under construction and was unoccupied at the time.

The second home, directly adjacent to the first, was occupied but all of the occupants safely got out.

Both homes were destroyed as a result.

While crews were attending the scene of the fire, they were alerted to the presence of smoke coming from the basement of another home on the same street.

Firefighters entered that structure, also under construction, and discovered a small fire inside and managed to quickly put it out.

Due to the nature of the incidents, the Calgary Police Service launched an arson investigation and have now identified someone they believe may have information about the fires.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a grey, late 90s/early 2000s model Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Super Cab truck.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or the driver of the truck, is asked to contact police through the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store