CALGARY -- A man is facing charges following an incident involving a firearm near the Heritage LRT Station on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Haddon Road and Healy Drive S.W., near the Heritage C-Train Station, about 12:45 p.m. for reports of a man threatening another man with a gun.

Officers arrived and apprehended a suspect without incident. Police say charges are pending.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.