Firearms, drugs and illegal tobacco seized in Strathmore bust

Four firearms, including an automatic rifle with an extended magazine and a silencer, were seized from a rural property in Rocky View County this week. (Supplied/Strathmore RCMP) Four firearms, including an automatic rifle with an extended magazine and a silencer, were seized from a rural property in Rocky View County this week. (Supplied/Strathmore RCMP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina