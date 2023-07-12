Firearms, drugs and illegal tobacco seized in Strathmore bust

Three residents of Rocky View County are facing charges in connection with a bust at a rural property earlier this week, Mounties say.

Strathmore RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Glenmore View Road at 10 a.m. on July 10.

During the operation, investigators found:

Four firearms – a rifle, shotgun, carbine-style rifle and an automatic carbine-style rifle with an extended capacity magazine and silencer;

Ammunition;

328 cartons of cigarettes, consisting of 65,600 individual cigarettes;

150 packages of cannabis edible products;

1,000 illegal cannabis cigarettes;

Three litres of what's believed to be liquid THC;

150 grams of psilocybin;

50 grams of dried cannabis;

More than 300 grams of suspected cannabis hash product;

Several boxes of cannabis vaping devices; and

More than $5,000 in cash.

Three people – a 40-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman – were arrested at the scene.

Police say they are charged with:

Four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm;

Six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or device;

Unlawful possession of cannabis;

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking;

Sell, transport, or possession of contraband tobacco;

Possession of psilocybin;

Fraud over $5,000;

Possession of more than 1,200 cigarettes not marked for tax or paid sale (Tobacco Tax Act);

Possession of more than 2,000 grams of tobacco (Tobacco Tax Act); and

Possess or sell more than 1,000 cigarettes (Tobacco Tax Act).

(Supplied/Strathmore RCMP)

The accused, who were not identified by police, were released on a condition to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore.