    Fireball erupts at southeast Calgary metal recycling plant

    Calgary fire crews spotted a fireball at a southeast metal recycling plant Friday afternoon.

    They responded to the facility on 12 Street S.E. around 3:30 p.m., and quickly extinguished the fire.

    A CFD spokesperson said a car being crushed had some fuel in its tank, causing the blast.

    The fire was confined to the crusher. No one was injured.

