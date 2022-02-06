Firefighter killed, chief injured in fire truck rollover east of Castor, Alta.

Town of Castor officials say a firefighter was killed and the community's fire chief was injured in a crash on Highway 599 last week.

In a statement on the town's Facebook page, officials said the fire department was responding to an incident on the road on Feb. 4.

The roads were icy and one of the vehicles lost control and rolled.

Firefighter Stephen Rayfield was killed in the crash while Castor's fire chief Patrick Kelly was injured.

A statement, signed by Castor's Mayor Richard Elhard and his council, sends condolences to Rayfield's family and prays for Kelly's recovery.

"This has been a traumatic event for all our fire fighters and their families. So please support them in any ways you can in the coming days."

Castor is located approximately 138 kilometres east of Red Deer.