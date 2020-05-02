CALGARY -- Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged three homes in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene, in the 100 block of Royal Oak View N.W., at about 1:30 a.m.

While on route to the scene, additional 911 calls reported a fully-involved structure fire, prompting crews to call for additional help to fight the fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a home that was venting smoke and flames from its roof and flames were already impinging on a second home.

"Fire crews quickly set up water streams to knock down flames on the exposure homes before turning the fire attack to primary house," officials say in a release.

Aerial ladder trucks were also brought in to help extinguish the fire, which also ended up spreading to a third home.

Three occupants from the source home, along with one occupant from each adjacent home, all safely escaped.

The fire has since been put out but due to the extent of the damage, all three homes are uninhabitable at this time.

Fire crews remain on scene, monitoring for hotspots, while investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.