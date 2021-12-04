Firefighters bring blaze at hotel under control

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at a hotel in northeast Calgary Saturday morning.

Officials say crews were called to the Riviera Hotel, located at 3535 26 Ave. N.E., for reports of a fire.

The fire was found in the parkade of the building, but crews evacuated the hotel as a precaution.

A Calgary Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter.

The fire has since been brought under control. There is no information on the cause of the fire or any estimate of damages.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available...